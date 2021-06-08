Joey Votto Calls Cardinals Fans 'S***-Talking Motherf***ers' In Epic Rant

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto had some really kind words for the St. Louis Cardinals fan base on Tuesday ... and by "kind," we mean the exact opposite.

The 37-year-old first baseman kept it a buck when speaking about the Reds' 4-game road sweep of the Cards earlier this week ... saying it felt REALLY good to get revenge after STL swept Cincy earlier this season.

Joey Votto had some strong words about the Reds four-game sweep in St. Louis. "We had some sh** talking mother f***ers... How'd you like that?" #Reds pic.twitter.com/hsGjunm2WQ — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) June 8, 2021 @BrandonSaho

"We had some s***-talking mother f***ers in St. Louis after their first series sweep," Votto said Tuesday. "It’s kinda nice to go on the road at their road ballpark and let ’em have it."

"We had some people sweeping brooms and s*** like that while we were leaving. So, how’d you like that? How’d you like that?"

DAYUM, JOEY!!! Tell us how you REALLY feel!!!

Now, Votto said all this with a smile on his face ... but the hatred between the NL Central rivals is real -- remember, benches cleared when Yadier Molina shoved Nick Castellanos for getting all up in pitcher Jake Woodford's face back in April.

First bench clearing situation of the year! Jake Woodford hit Nicholas Castellanos. Then Castellanos scored on a passed ball in the inning and showed some emotion towards Woodford! pic.twitter.com/EUyFxKaPRQ — Alex Healy (@TheHealy6) April 3, 2021 @TheHealy6

The Reds will host the Cards again next month ... and it's safe to say there will be even more drama.