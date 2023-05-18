Jake Paul Buys Yadier Molina's Massive Puerto Rico Mansion For $15.7 Million
Jake Paul Buys Mansion Off Molina ... $15.7 Mil Puerto Rican Palace!!!
5/18/2023 3:33 PM PT
Jake Paul is going to have to take a break from boxing soon to do some serious unboxing ... 'cause TMZ Sports has confirmed the fighter just bought a mega-mansion in Puerto Rico -- off of ex-MLB star Yadier Molina!!!
The Problem Child, according to a rep for The Caribbean Realty Group, scored the San Juan-area palace on Wednesday for $15,750,000 ... and it's insane.
The two-story property has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, two 1/2 bathrooms, a fitness center ... and a luxury pool.
It's also got an elevator, a wet bar, a dry bar, a 6-car garage ... and over 12,000 square feet of living space.
No word on why the newly retired Molina gave up the place -- which was built in 2021 -- but Paul landed a great deal on it nonetheless.
The Caribbean Realty Group reports the house was initially listed at $19,995,000 ... before the former Cardinals catcher and Paul worked out the new price this week.
Jake and his brother, Logan, initially moved to Puerto Rico a couple years ago ... after the two brothers claimed the region gave them the ability to train for fights without distractions.
Here's to hoping the new home provides that same quiet space ... after all, Jake's going to need it this summer -- he's got a fight with ex-UFC star Nate Diaz coming in August!!!