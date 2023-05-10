Bret Michaels Buys Vacation Home For $5.4 Million

Bret Michaels found his Los Angeles vacation home ... an impressive estate in Westlake Village, outside of L.A.

Our real estate sources tell us the Poison lead singer spent $5,471,000 on the 5-bedroom home.

The main house is 5,461 square feet and has all the bells and whistles ... a wine room, pool, spa, basketball court, and outdoor kitchen.

Bret's new place is super modern ... nestled in a gated community. He's definitely familiar with the area because he used to live in a mansion across the street before selling that place back in 2020 for $4.28 million.

The rocker calls Arizona home, but he was in the market for a vacation pad in L.A. after a successful stadium tour... and now he's found one. We're told he paid in cash.