Bret Michaels Buys Vacation Home For $5.4 Million

5/10/2023 12:30 AM PT
Bret Michaels Buys Westlake Village Home
Bret Michaels found his Los Angeles vacation home ... an impressive estate in Westlake Village, outside of L.A.

Our real estate sources tell us the Poison lead singer spent $5,471,000 on the 5-bedroom home.

The main house is 5,461 square feet and has all the bells and whistles ... a wine room, pool, spa, basketball court, and outdoor kitchen.

Bret's new place is super modern ... nestled in a gated community. He's definitely familiar with the area because he used to live in a mansion across the street before selling that place back in 2020 for $4.28 million.

The rocker calls Arizona home, but he was in the market for a vacation pad in L.A. after a successful stadium tour... and now he's found one. We're told he paid in cash.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX represented Bret and the seller.

