Bret Michaels Buys Vacation Home For $5.4 Million

Bret Michaels He Picked His Poison ... A $5.4 Million Vacation Home!!!
5/10/2023 12:30 AM PT
Bret Michaels found his Los Angeles vacation home ... an impressive estate in Westlake Village, outside of L.A.
Our real estate sources tell us the Poison lead singer spent $5,471,000 on the 5-bedroom home.
The main house is 5,461 square feet and has all the bells and whistles ... a wine room, pool, spa, basketball court, and outdoor kitchen.
Bret's new place is super modern ... nestled in a gated community. He's definitely familiar with the area because he used to live in a mansion across the street before selling that place back in 2020 for $4.28 million.
The rocker calls Arizona home, but he was in the market for a vacation pad in L.A. after a successful stadium tour... and now he's found one. We're told he paid in cash.
Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX represented Bret and the seller.