Stagecoach Through The Years ... Yee Haaaaw!

Grab a pair of boots and lasso up your favorite cowboy hat 'cause the 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival starts bucking in the desert today with country music's hottest stars headlining!

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will be closing out each day for all the country-crazed festival goers ... and there will be some epic alternative artists like Post Malone, Diplo and Wiz Khalifa to have you shakin' in your saddles ... but let's take a look back at the iconic moments that are STAGECOACH!

Travel all the way back to 2007 -- when Stagecoach first kicked off -- with our through the years gallery and see legendary show moments with Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Snoop Dogg and many more idols!

Tennessee native Kelsea Ballerini has been "Unapologetically" herself since busting into the music scene in 2014, but she graced Indio, California in 2018 and was a contributing factor in setting a new attendance record of 75,000 Stagecoach attendees.

Shania Twain ain't no rookie when it comes to large crowds -- however, 2017 marked her first Stagecoach performance, but if you're gonna do Shania Twain, you better go BIG, and that's exactly why she was a headliner ... "Let's Go Girls!"

Plus, you can't forget Diplo's HonkyTonk has its own lineup for the first time this year with Brandi Cyrus, James Kennedy and The Chainsmokers hitting the stage! The fest ropes in some of Hollywood's fun-lovers ... check out which celebs rode into the desert looking to wet their whistles and square dance with the best of 'em!