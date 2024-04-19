Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Nashville Arrest, Chair Throwing
Morgan Wallen Speaks on Arrest ... I've Made Amends, Tour Goes On
Morgan Wallen's speaking out about his arrest in Nashville ... saying he needed to make some mea culpas before he could put out a statement -- and adding, his tour will go on.
The country star -- who cops arrested after he allegedly threw a chair off a downtown bar's roof -- posted to X Friday, saying he didn't wanna speak out on this until he'd done a few things first ... including making good with the people he feels he's harmed.
I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024 @MorganWallen
Morgan writes, "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."
He adds, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change." FWIW, Morgan has a concert scheduled Saturday evening at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi ... not to mention Stagecoach next weekend in CA.
As we reported ... officers took Wallen into custody back on April 7 and booked him on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
An eyewitness told us Wallen threw the chair -- which landed feet from Nashville PD officers -- for no real reason ... and, pictures of Wallen chatting up a lady at the bar just before the toss showed no indication he'd end up hurling it off a six-story high roof.
Morgan's kept a low profile since the incident ... although, we did see him spending time with his baby mama KT Smith and their son Indigo last weekend -- and, all seemed good between them.
Sounds like Wallen's contrite about the dumb incident ... and, he's ready to move on from it. The question ... is the criminal justice system ready to do the same??? Time will tell.