Antonio Brown Calls Morgan Wallen 'Cracker Of The Day' After Chair-Throw Arrest

Morgan Wallen is still winning awards despite his recent arrest ... although this one might not go on the mantel -- the country superstar was just named Antonio Brown's "Cracker of the Day."

The controversial Super Bowl champ is known to hand out the prestigious honor (sarcasm) on his X account ... but the criteria isn't all about being white, as future NFL first-overall pick Caleb Williams got the nod last month.

Brown explained why Wallen deserved his "COTD" on Wednesday ... saying it was all thanks to the "Last Night" crooner allegedly chucking a chair off a rooftop bar patio in Nashville on Sunday.

AB was accused of similar antics back in April 2018 ... when a man claimed the former Steelers All-Pro threw furniture off the balcony of his high-end apartment in a wild tirade -- nearly hitting the tenant's 22-month-old kid.

Play video content 04/07/24 EarthCam

AB was sued over that incident ... but he eventually settled out of court.

"We got a lot in common @MorganWallen," Brown said on X ... while including one of the singer's old mug shots.

AB might be cracking jokes, but it's no laughing matter -- Wallen's alleged chair throw could've been serious, as the seat landed just feet from police officers who were standing near the bar entrance below.

Play video content 04/07/24

Wallen is facing three felony counts of reckless endangerment, along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The musician joins guys like ESPN's Adam Schefter, UConn coach Dan Hurley, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who have all earned Brown's recognition in recent months.