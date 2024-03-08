Antonio Brown Posts Cartoon Image Kissing Taylor Swift

Antonio Brown is shifting his focus from Tom Brady's ex-wife to Travis Kelce's girlfriend ... 'cause the controversial former NFL superstar has launched a trolling campaign on Taylor Swift.

AB -- who has zero filter when it comes to his online presence -- dropped what appears to be an AI-generated pic of himself in a Steelers jersey making out with the pop superstar on Friday ... saying, "Move over Jizelle, what these Swifties talkin bout? #CTESPN"

Brown incessantly went after Gisele Bundchen on social media following his former quarterback's divorce last year ... posting edited photos of the two together to insinuate he was responsible for their split.

As recently as last week, he targeted the former couple after Gisele confirmed her relationship with Joaquim Valente ... sharing a real picture of the receiver and model hugging after winning the Super Bowl in 2021.

But, it seems like he's done with Gisele -- at least for the time being -- 'cause he's caused quite a stir with his latest post ... and a lot of his followers are warning him the Swifties will inevitably team together to make sure he regrets the move.

Swift and AI have had a rough relationship lately -- as we previously reported, a ton of weirdos flooded social media with fake X-rated content featuring the "Anti-Hero" artist ... so yeah, this ain't gonna sit well with the fanbase one bit.