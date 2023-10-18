Antonio Brown Pays $15,000 Toward Child Support After Arrest

Antonio Brown coughed up $15,000 toward child support payments following his arrest earlier this month ... and in a video he posted Tuesday, he seemed bitter about the situation.

Brown was locked up on Sunday after he had been accused of ducking payments to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson ... but a short time later, he doled out the $15K necessary to get out of jail.

And, on Tuesday, he shared a video on Instagram showing him singing some Young Jeezy lyrics that seemed to show he was mad at Jackson, the mother of his 15-year-old daughter.

"And I don't wanna tell my child that his moms ain't s***," he belted out while holding what appeared to be a receipt for the child support payment and a large wad of cash. "And this ain't about me, she just a money hungry bitch."

Play video content

Jackson told TMZ Sports just last week that she was upset with Brown for not paying child support for their daughter ... claiming he owed her nearly $31,000.

"I do want him arrested," she said. "Because, right now, he's making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he's untouchable."