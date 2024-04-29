Singer Olivia O'Brien Uses 'Viral Boob Moment' At Laker Game To Promote Music

Singer Olivia O'Brien is capitalizing off her viral fame after attending the Laker game this weekend ... telling all the horn dogs following her for her boobs to stream her music.

The "Josslyn" artist was present for L.A.'s home playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday ... and at one point in the contest, she was spotted in the background of the broadcast.

Screenshots quickly made rounds on social media ... and eventually, O'Brien was ID'd as the fan that got NBA Twitter/X all excited.

Her attendance at the game apparently resulted in an influx of followers on Instagram ... 'cause the next day, she addressed the situation.

"Hello to all of my new followers after my viral boob moment!" O'Brien said on Sunday. "While I still have you here ... go stream my new song!"

O'Brien shared the Spotify link to her track, "blip" ... and welcomed her new fans with open arms -- even if they aren't her usual demographic.

But she's got everyone's back ... helping out by sharing a link to another tune they might recognize her from -- "i hate u, i love you" -- a collab with Gnash from 2016.

