French Railways Hit By Coordinated Arson Attacks, Strand Travelers Ahead Of Olympics

Paris Olympics Travelers Stranded ... After Coordinated Attacks On French Railways

French Employees Inspect Railways After Suspected Attack
Thousands of travelers looking to get to Paris ahead of the start of the Olympics have been stranded ... after French officials say railways in the country have been hit by a series of coordinated arson attacks.

According to the SNCF -- the organizer of France’s high-speed train network -- the "malicious acts" took place overnight Thursday ... and appeared to be a planned "massive attack" by people who had the goal of crippling public transportation just hours before the Games' Opening Ceremony goes down in Paris later Friday.

Travelers Crowd After French Railways Hit By Coordinated Arson Attacks
So far, authorities don't seem to have any leads on suspects ... although the public prosecutor's office said it's launched an investigation.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported ... but images from train stations all over the country show it's all caused huge delays and backups for people looking to make moves ahead of the start of the Games.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal didn't appear optimistic things would return to normal any time soon ... writing on X, "the consequences on the rail network are massive and serious."

The SNCF, meanwhile, said it's encouraging passengers to postpone planned trips ... as repairs promise to be painstaking and arduous.

Despite the chaos ... Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told reporters the Opening Ceremony will still go down as planned at the Seine River.

LeBron James and Coco Gauff have been tapped to carry the Star-Spangled Banners for the U.S. at the festivities. Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are expected to perform at the event as well.

