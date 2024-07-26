Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Snoop Dogg Carries Olympic Torch Through Paris Suburb

Snoop Dogg's blazin' in Paris ... or, at least his left hand was -- 'cause the dude carried the Olympic flame Thursday marking a huge moment for himself and hip hop culture.

The rapper carried the torch through the northern Parisian suburb Saint-Denis ... and check out the pics 'cause Snoop looks like one proud pup while doing his part to get the flame to its final destination.

Snoop -- clad in an all-white tracksuit with "Paris 2024" and the Olympic rings splayed across the back -- waves to the crowd during his portion of the jaunt, staring at the torch in awe.

This all went off without a hitch, BTW ... nobody got burnt and Snoop didn't drop it's like it's hot -- so, the torch is still on schedule.

As we've told you ... the torch relay began in Greece way back in April -- with the torch making rounds all across France in the weeks since, and it'll reach its final resting place Friday.

snoop dogg Team USA Welcome Experience Ahead of Paris 2024
Organizers announced Snoop as a torchbearer earlier this week, another event in his packed Olympics schedule -- he's already met with members of the U.S. team and will join NBC for their coverage this week.

FLAVOR FRANCE
The TMZ Podcast

It's a major moment for the worldwide hip hop community -- seeing one of the game's legends on the world's biggest stage -- with Flavor Flav telling TMZ he's sure people will be talking about Snoop's torch walk years from now.

Now the real question ... did Snoop use the flame to light anything up? 👀

