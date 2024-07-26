Snoop Dogg Carries Olympic Torch Through Paris Suburb

Snoop Dogg's blazin' in Paris ... or, at least his left hand was -- 'cause the dude carried the Olympic flame Thursday marking a huge moment for himself and hip hop culture.

The rapper carried the torch through the northern Parisian suburb Saint-Denis ... and check out the pics 'cause Snoop looks like one proud pup while doing his part to get the flame to its final destination.

Snoop -- clad in an all-white tracksuit with "Paris 2024" and the Olympic rings splayed across the back -- waves to the crowd during his portion of the jaunt, staring at the torch in awe.

This all went off without a hitch, BTW ... nobody got burnt and Snoop didn't drop it's like it's hot -- so, the torch is still on schedule.

As we've told you ... the torch relay began in Greece way back in April -- with the torch making rounds all across France in the weeks since, and it'll reach its final resting place Friday.

Organizers announced Snoop as a torchbearer earlier this week, another event in his packed Olympics schedule -- he's already met with members of the U.S. team and will join NBC for their coverage this week.

It's a major moment for the worldwide hip hop community -- seeing one of the game's legends on the world's biggest stage -- with Flavor Flav telling TMZ he's sure people will be talking about Snoop's torch walk years from now.