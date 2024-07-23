Snoop Dogg Picked To Carry Olympic Torch Before Opening Ceremony

... Better Not Drop It Like It's Hot!!!

Snoop Dogg is blazing up in a brand new way ... getting picked to carry the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony at the 2024 Paris Games!!

The legendary rapper will be one of the last torchbearers to participate in the traditional relay before it reaches its final landing spot at the Eiffel Tower on Friday.

Snoop will carry the flame through Saint-Denis, the town's mayor said on social media ... and he'll be alongside French rapper MC Solaar and actress Laetitia Casta, according to reports.

The relay started way back in April in Greece ... and the torch has been making rounds all over France ever since.

Snoop is going all-in for Team USA this time around ... even joining NBC's coverage of the international competition. He's been spotted hanging with numerous athletes leading up to the event.

No word on who will light the Olympic cauldron at the ceremony on Friday ... as that honor will remain a secret until the very last moment.