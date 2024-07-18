Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Partners W/ Olympics, Paralympics, Official Sponsor

Rihanna can't help Katie Ledecky in the pool or Simone Biles on the beam, but, she can make sure the athletes look their best away from competition ... RiRi's Fenty Beauty brand inked a sponsorship deal with the Olympics!

And, the Paralympics, too!

Rihanna broke the news on social media Thursday morning ... saying the beauty brand she founded in 2017 will serve as an official "premium partner" of the 2024 Paris Games during the month-long global event.

It's a massive moment for the brand ... and the 36-year-old singer announced the news in an epic way, posting a photo showing Rihanna walking in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, holding the hand of an oversized lip gloss -- which happens to be drinking wine. Hey, when in ... France. 🍷

The OG image was a pic with hubby A$AP Rocky ... who was photoshopped out of the photo.

Since Fenty's founding, the brand has exploded in popularity. In fact, Forbes estimates the company is currently worth nearly $3 billion!