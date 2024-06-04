Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair Beauty Products to Expand Brand

Rihanna is expanding her billion-dollar Fenty Beauty empire ... with the addition of a hair care line!!!

On Tuesday, Rihanna rocked a short blonde cropped mullet while starring in a colorful and stylish ad spot to promote the new brand, Fenty Hair, which launches next week on June 13.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The commercial shows off women and men of all races and various hair types -- straight, permed, curled, braided -- and there appear to be several products included in the collection.

Fans were raving at the announcement ... Forbes estimates Rihanna's Fenty is worth $2.8 billion and users have grown accustomed to trusting the brand.