Rihanna Humble Brags After Becoming Most Diamond-Certified Female Artist

Rihanna has yet another reason to tack on that "Queen" title in front of her name ... she now holds the record for most Diamond-stamped releases, according to the RIAA.

On Friday, RiRi and Roc Nation were showered with a slew of new plaques -- including Diamond certifications for her Jay-Z-assisted "Umbrella," the Drake-featured "Work," as well as her classic tracks "Needed Me" and "Stay."

Rihanna had previously been tied at 3 Diamond releases with several other female megastars but talked that talk reacting to the news on X ... she declared "Ain’t no back n forth."

In other words, that means EVERYONE is in her rearview mirror -- at least in her view -- no matter who you bring up -- and she's kinda rubbing it in people's faces.

Rihanna fans celebrated their muva online -- but true to their nature, didn't miff on the opportunity to remind her she hasn't released an album since 2016's "Anti" dropped ... and they're desperately waiting for something new.

However, they'll never accuse her of making music that doesn't hold up ... 'cause it clearly does.

The project has been on the Billboard 200 ever since it came out -- exactly how "Needed Me" went.