Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Board Old-Fashioned NYC Yellow Taxi for Mother's Day

Don't It Always Seem to Go ...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were feeling nostalgic in the Big Apple this weekend for Mother's Day -- hitting the town looking damn good ... and then getting into this oldie-but-goodie.

The couple went out Sunday night in NYC for what looks to have been a parents-only date night ... and aside from the fashion statement they were making while stepping out -- par for the course, really -- they also made a splash with their sweet ride ... an old-school taxi.

Take a look ... RiRi and Rocky boarded a big yellow cab that looks like it's out of the 1970s -- with the checkered bordering and everything. It's like Bob De Niro was picking them up!

FWIW, taxi cabs do NOT look like this anymore ... so this was definitely a custom order.

Play video content BACKGRID

Still, you could say it was worth it ... 'cause Rihanna and Rocky look pretty damn fabulous here, and the whole flashback scene is something to behold. BTW -- somebody gave RiRi a vinyl copy of her "Rated R" album ... and it seems she signed it from the back of the cab.

Play video content 5/11/23

Like we said, no sign of the kiddos for this outing -- although they were with their boys just a day earlier ... celebrating RZA's 2nd birthday that looked like a little kid's dream come true.

Nothing like a little balance for Mama and Papa Bear ... that's what parenthood's all about.