Rihana, A$AP Rocky Celebrate RZA's 2nd Birthday, Adults Party Hard Too

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Baby RZA Turns 2 ... Throw Big Party for Kids & Adults!!!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't about to let their son RZA and his little friends have all the fun celebrating his birthday.

The couple's firstborn will reach the ripe old age of 2 on Monday, but Mom and Dad threw a big party for him Saturday night in NYC -- surrounded by close friends and family at the Color Factory, which features multiple rooms with different color balloons, ball pits, toy trucks, slides ... ALL the things.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out in style for Son RZA's Second Birthday in New York
Of course, RZA's parents arrived as stylish as ever!

Rihanna was wrapped in a light blue/gray fur stole as she carried 9-month-old Riot Rose, and A$AP was rocking a blue pin-stripe button-down and shades as he ushered in the guest of honor.

It appears the party kept going well after the kids went to bed -- some videos on social media captured Rihanna and A$AP having a good ol' time in a club ... conga line dancing and RiRi even had a mic in her hand!

Y'know that's a sight fans are aching to see more often.

