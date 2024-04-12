Drake Trashed by The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky on New Future, Metro Boomin Album

Future and Metro Boomin are piling on to their chart-topping momentum with their "We Still Don't Trust You" album -- it includes round 2 of treating Drake like a speed bag, and this time The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky are throwing the punches!!!

Weeknd and Drake were once aligned to be OVO labelmates, but their relationship fizzled ... and Abel is telling the world he has no regrets!!!

On the song “All to Myself,” Weeknd croons slick disses aimed at Drake and his boy Baka Not Nice's social media antics ... "Could never diss my brothers, baby/When they got leaks in they operation/I thank God that I never signed my life away/ And we never do the big talk/ They shooters makin’ TikToks/ Got us laughin’ in the Lambo.”

Baka's a rapper linked to Drake's camp and has a rep for being the tough guy ... and Abel now has his followers questioning his street cred.

Rocky also got the latest laugh in his lyrical tug 'o war with Drake -- remember, Drizzy smeared Rihanna and Rocky's relationship on 2 songs last year ... "Another Late Night" and "Fear of Heights" from his "For All the Dogs" album.

In his “Show of Hands” verse, Rocky clowns Drake on how the "Dogs" album came and went, but took things further and pulled a Pusha T by bringing Drake’s baby mother Sophie Brussaux into play -- "N***** in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or something?/I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son."

Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Drake diss from Future and Metro's last album is still the top song in the country, and now the "Hotline Bling" rapper has a legion of rap stars taking aim at him.