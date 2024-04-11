Drake Dismissed From Astroworld Class Action Lawsuit

Drake's officially out of all Astroworld lawsuits ... a judge granted a motion for summary judgment, and has dismissed all the claims against him.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... a judge in Harris County, Texas heard the arguments and decided to dismiss all claims against Drake with prejudice.

Remember ... Drake was named as a defendant in some lawsuits following the 2021 crowd crush tragedy in Houston -- with plaintiffs alleging that because he took the stage with Travis Scott, they believed he helped incite the crowd into the frenzy.

Drake argued he shouldn't be sued for simply showing up to appear as a guest ... adding he wasn't involved in the planning, so he's not responsible for the injuries or deaths.

Legal woes stemming from Astroworld have dogged all the artists involved ... including Travis, who reportedly filed a similar claim to Drake's at the end of March -- basically saying safety measures were not his responsibility. A judge denied Travis' request to be removed as a defendant from the suit ... and ditto for Apple, which had asked for the same thing.

A Harris County grand jury decided last June Travis wouldn't face any criminal charges over the incident ... though a final police report on the matter released the following month seemed to place much of the blame for the concert continuing squarely on Travis' team.

Ten people -- including a few minors -- were killed in the tragedy while hundreds of others were injured.