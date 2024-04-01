Drake Shoots Travis Scott Tour Prop, Revenge for Future, Metro Boomin Beef

Play video content

Drake's got Travis Scott in his sniper scope, and unloaded fake gunfire on a prop representing him ... putting Trav on the impressive list of rappers -- Kendrick Lamar, Future and Metro Boomin -- he's targeting for revenge.

On Sunday, Drake and J. Cole's "It's All A Blur -- Big as the What?" tour rolled into Penn State University Park ... Drake launched into an angry performance of "Meltdown" ... his most recent collab with Travis from last year's "Utopia" album.

But, he ended the verse screaming at the top of his lungs, and then mimicked gunshots on the giant Travis Scott head -- popularized during the Astroworld era -- which Drake had been using as a tour prop during the performance of the song.

Travis sided with Future and Metro Boomin before they even released their Kendrick-assisted Drake diss hit -- he was spotted at Rolling Loud encouraging them to play the track for the clueless crowd.