Lil Durk: Allegedly Linked to Chicago Murder-For-Hire, Feds Want No Bail

Lil Durk's criminal case just got heavier ... the feds say he's too dangerous to be released on bail, pointing to possible links between the Chicago rap star and another alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Durk's legal team has been pushing for bail -- but on Thursday, prosecutors unsealed a warrant from April 2023 that alleges Durk "offer[ed] money for people to kill those responsible for his brother's murder" ... and say this has become his M.O., and may have also led to the January 2022 shooting death of 24-year-old Stephon Mack.

Federal prosecutors yesterday charged two men with shooting and killing another man outside a Youth Peace Center in January 2022.



One of the accused men was on bail for a Class X gun charge at the time of the murder.https://t.co/G7PMsZGqWJ — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) December 5, 2023 @CWBChicago

According to the search warrant, Mack was the leader of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples, which the feds say is a rival gang of Durk's OTF's Black Disciples.

Mack was killed while leaving the Chicago-area Youth Peace Center.

Chicago PD has had two suspects in custody -- Anthony Montgomery-Wilson and Preston Powell -- but they believe Durk may have been the motivation for the murder because he "allegedly placed monetary bounties to solicit other murders."

Feds point to a text message involving the men that allegedly reads, “Did durk gave u that money.”

Investigators also believe Durk's 2022 track "AHHH HA" essentially amounts to a tacit admission of his involvement, as he boldly rapped on the song, "My brother D-Thang just got killed and I been slow since / But we got back on they ass / I bet they know this."

Prosecutors are using the Mack investigation to underscore their argument that Durk is too dangerous for release pending his L.A. trial ... but Durk's team is slamming the narrative and claiming he poses no danger to the community.