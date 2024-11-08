Lil Durk Slapped With 2 New Felony Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case

Lil Durk was charged with 2 additional felony counts in his murder-for-hire plot on Friday ... the Chicago rap star is being accused of conspiracy and using interstate facilities to assist in the assassination of Quando Rondo's cousin.

Feds outlined the new charges and are essentially treating Durk as the kingpin of the operation in a superseding federal grand jury indictment.

Durk and his 5 co-defendants have yet to enter a plea ... the charges are stemming from the August 2022 shooting outside a Los Angeles gas station close to the Beverly Center shopping mall.

Prosecutors claim Durk funded his Only The Family gang affiliates' excursion to California, where they holed up in a hotel room and stalked Quando Rondo's car before opening fire and killing Quando's cousin Saviay'a Robinson.

The hit is alleged to be revenge for OTF rapper King Von's shooting death, which occurred in 2020 after a clash with QR's crew in Atlanta.