Lil Durk Named by Feds as Mastermind of Quando Rondo Murder Conspiracy

Lil Durk is being named by the feds as the top mastermind behind the murder-for-hire plot conspiracy in the attempt on Quando Rondo's life that left his cousin dead ... and may have been trying to flee the country when he was arrested!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the federal complaint against Durk, which hits him with a conspiracy charge related to the alleged murder-for-hire.

The complaint comes on the heels of the previous indictment of 5 of his alleged Only The Family gang members, who prosecutors say were on the scene of the August 2022 shooting of Saviay'a Robinson, AKA Luh Pab.

The complaint states the OTF members acted on the orders of Durk, who prosecutors believe was looking for revenge for King Von's October 2020 shooting death after a clash with Quando's camp in Atlanta.

According to the docs, Durk was the one who placed the bounty on Quando and helped others to procure the ski masks, rental cars and hotel rooms to assist in the hired hit.

The feds say telecommunications records show a phone number associated with Durk was looking to cover his tracks when he texted one of the defendants, “Don’t book no flights under no names involved wit [sic] me.” Feds say he's allegedly linked by credit cards to the flights.

The alleged OTF members are accused of firing at least 18 rounds at Quando's vehicle at the behest of Durk at a Los Angeles gas station ... and surveillance video appears to have captured the entire thing in broad daylight.

Feds swooped in and arrested Durk on Thursday evening ... intercepting him at the Miami airport before he could jet away to Italy. According to the docs, the FBI got notice Durk was booked on a private plane flight to Italy set for later Thursday night -- and Durk was arrested an hour before the scheduled takeoff.