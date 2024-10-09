FBG Duck Estate Sues Lil Durk, King Von, Record Labels for Wrongful Death

Lil Durk, his Only The Family record label, and his slain protégé King Von's estate are facing a new lawsuit filed by the mother of FBG Duck, who's blaming them all for her son's August 2020 death.

On Wednesday, Duck’s mother Lasheena Weekly filed the lawsuit on behalf of her late son's estate in Chicago.

The suit claims Durk’s OTF struck gold with violence and reality rap through the actual violence committed against "FBG Duck and the public at large” -- and even chides the music industry for profiting off Duck's death.

As some know, King Von's breakout single "Took Her To The O" makes mention of "killing Duck" in the lyrics ... and has since gone triple Platinum. The "O Block" rapper was shot and killed in November 2020.

Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment Inc., Universal Music Group Recordings Inc. (Interscope Records) and Empire Distribution Inc. are also named in the suit for allegedly promoting the Chicago gang war through diss songs.