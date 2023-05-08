Lil Durk Explains 'Almost Healed,' Shouts Out Morgan Wallen, Doesn't Know YoungBoy

And NBA Who? Morgan Wallen's My Dawg!!!

Family Got Me 'Almost Healed'

Lil Durk is all set to drop his new album "Almost Healed" on Friday, a therapeutic journey he says that couldn't have happened without the love of his family.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Durk out in Beverly Hills and asked about the clinical connotation of the project's title.

The Chicago rap star has endured some heavy times ... his brother OTF DThang and artist King Von were both killed by gun violence in recent years.

However, Durk tells us that his kids and girlfriend India Royale — who he affectionately refers to as his "wife" — have been his rock throughout it all and got him to the brink of a full recovery.

Durk also publicly feuded with NBA YoungBoy's camp following King Von's death ... with Akademiks recently reporting a truce on that beef, claiming to have integral knowledge.

DJ Akademiks said NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk has Officially Squashed their Beef 😳‼️pic.twitter.com/u3DM4SW0uX — Youngboy Updates ⚜️ (@YbUpdate) May 4, 2023 @YbUpdate

We asked Durk about squashing things with YoungBoy and it was like he got hit with a neuralyzer from 'MIB' ... he had no clue who we were talking about!!!

He did, however, make sure to shout out his "Broadway Girls" collaborator Morgan Wallen.