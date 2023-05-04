Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy Squash Long-Standing Beef

No More Sneak Disses From Us

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's lethal rivalry is coming to a close ... as both artists seemingly confirmed a peace treaty through breadcrumbs dropped for their social media followers.

DJ Akademiks said NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk has Officially Squashed their Beef 😳‼️pic.twitter.com/u3DM4SW0uX — Youngboy Updates ⚜️ (@YbUpdate) May 4, 2023 @YbUpdate

DJ Akademiks informed his Twitch live stream audience of the Durk/YoungBoy truce on Wednesday ... and when the clips made their rounds on the internet, fans noted Durk liked the tweet containing Ak's update.

Additionally, the YB Instagram "fan account" -- long suspected to actually be run by the Lousiana rapper on account of its 1 million+ followers -- also shared the news for the world to see.

Durk and YB's tensions revolve around the late King Von's issues with Quando Rondo, who's signed to YB's Never Broke Again label.

Von was shot and killed in November 2020, after attacking Quando ... and the two camps have been at odds ever since.

Their peace accord is truly a watershed moment for recent hip hop culture, given the amount of blood spilled in recent years. While we're not hearing any collaboration talks, each rapper's fans are still getting new music.

YB just dropped his new album "Don't Try This At Home" to a Top 5 Billboard 200 debut and has the lead single on the upcoming "Fast X" soundtrack with the song "Won't Back Down."

100k replies I’m dropping album cover and date call my bluff s/o @JColeNC …. Goooooooooooooo IM BACK!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MD28J02d32 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 3, 2023 @lildurk