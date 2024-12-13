Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jay Rock Praises Kendrick, SZA, Doechii's Big Year at TDE Christmas Concert

Jay Rock Win, Win, Win For TDE '24 🏆 Kendrick 'GNX' Has 0 Skips, SZA & Doechii Are MEGA

MOTIVATIN' US ALL
Top Dawg Entertainment's flagship artist Jay Rock is beaming with pride over the banner year the label experienced in 2024 ... which he says, sets the stage for an even bigger 2025!!!

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with the Grammy Award-winner during TDE's 11th annual Christmas Concert, Toy Drive, and Community Giveback, live and direct from the Nickerson Gardens area he grew up in!!!

Jay and Kendrick Lamar both started their careers together and bias aside, Rock is dubbing "GNX" a classic album ... play it front, back, side to the side, you'll still get the same dynamic results!!!

He also praised the strides SZA and Doechii have made in the past year ... the latter superstar recently shut down all side chatter that her music was "too Black" for mainstream audiences.

Rock tells us haters gon hate but Doechii and the label gon be great.

Which also includes him ... coming in hot by teasing a new project for 2025!!!

