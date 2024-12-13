Jay Rock Praises Kendrick, SZA, Doechii's Big Year at TDE Christmas Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Top Dawg Entertainment's flagship artist Jay Rock is beaming with pride over the banner year the label experienced in 2024 ... which he says, sets the stage for an even bigger 2025!!!

W Concert I saw Doechii, SZA, Glorilla & Kendrick Lamar🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jtdKbj63JK — Metro boomin fanpage (@Metroboomin_fan) December 13, 2024 @Metroboomin_fan

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with the Grammy Award-winner during TDE's 11th annual Christmas Concert, Toy Drive, and Community Giveback, live and direct from the Nickerson Gardens area he grew up in!!!

Jay and Kendrick Lamar both started their careers together and bias aside, Rock is dubbing "GNX" a classic album ... play it front, back, side to the side, you'll still get the same dynamic results!!!

He also praised the strides SZA and Doechii have made in the past year ... the latter superstar recently shut down all side chatter that her music was "too Black" for mainstream audiences.

Rock tells us haters gon hate but Doechii and the label gon be great.