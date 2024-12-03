Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' Wins Apple Music as No. 1 Streamed Song of 2024

'Not Like Us' #1 Song On Apple Music For '24

Drake's claiming UMG and others steered the masses toward Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss to spite him, but Apple Music is reporting fans couldn't get enough of the song ... so much so, it's their biggest song of the year!!!

Apple Music rolled out its Top Songs of 2024: Global and Replay recap on Tuesday and the verdict is in ... "Not Like Us" conquered their Global Daily Top 100 the moment it dropped in May, where it spent 6 weeks at the top.

Benson Boone's “Beautiful Things," Sabrina Carpenter’s "Espresso," Shaboozey’s "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and Taylor Swift’s "Cruel Summer" rounded up the top 5.

Another interesting stat was Jack Harlow's "Loving On Me" came in as the year's top workout song ... sexercise anthem anyone?!?

Apple's verdict on Kendrick's "Not Like Us" will prove an interesting contrast to Drake's ongoing lawsuit targeting the track, which hasn't done him any favors in the hip hop community.

As it stands, Kendrick's set to perform the monster record at the Super Bowl AND the GNX Tour he announced today!!!

So, we gotta ask ...