Kendrick Lamar Recruited RJMrLA For 'Squabble Up' Video Without His Knowledge

Kendrick Lamar's secretive rollout for his "GNX" album even confused his closet collaborators ... RJMrLA had NO CLUE he was being filmed for the "Squabble Up" music video!!! 😂

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the seasoned L.A. rapper at his studio on Tuesday ... just hours after the premiere of his swaggy cameo alongside G. Perico, Johnny El MerroJonkero and their homies from Figgmunity in the Calmatic-directed eyecatcher.

RJ keeps it 💯 ... he was bombarded with text messages that morning and had to piece things together that he had been shooting scenes for Kendrick's "Squabble Up" but still had a ball. No worries RJ, we can confirm G. Perico found out the exact same way!!! 🥶

He's also geeked at the thought of the song potentially surpassing "Not Like Us" ... it doesn't bang on Drake but connects the West Coast even further, much like the "Pop Out" concert did, which RJ also supported with his presence.

Speaking of Drake, RJ's 50/50 on the lawsuit claiming UMG, Spotify and iHeartRadio all played a diabolical role in helping "Not Like Us" railroad the Canadian rapper.

RJ doesn't think a Hip Hop battle warrants a lawsuit but also feels Drake isn't pulling all the strings ... something Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg also suspects.