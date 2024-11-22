Kendrick Lamar in Disbelief Snoop Dogg Posted Drake's AI Tupac Diss

Kendrick Lamar called Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" a blatant disrespect of Tupac Shakur's legacy and is floored that Snoop Dogg even gave it the time of day!!!

On the opening record "wacced out murals" of his new "GNX" album, Kendrick shared his disappointment in BOTH Lil Wayne AND Snoop for their roles amid the 2024 Rap Wars.

Wayne went on a world tour complaining about missing out on headlining Super Bowl LIX in his New Orleans hometown and never publicly said he was happy for K. Dot.

Kendrick recalled being a young Weezy F. Baby supporter and wondered why he couldn't return the favor ... "Used to bump 'Tha Carter III' / I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down!!!"

He also claimed Nas was the only real OG to congratulate him for the SB gig and let off a couple more bars about "old ass flows" still competing for fan favoritism. If you ready, he's ready, Wayne!!!

As for Snoop, Kendrick gave him the benefit of the doubt and hoped he was just sky high ... "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go!"

For what it's worth, Drake also AI'ed Snoop's verse on the controversial diss track ... the end result was still a legal takedown spearheaded by the 2Pac estate.