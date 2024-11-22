Kendrick Lamar Creates His Own 'Heart Pt. 6' to Bury Drake Version

Drake fired off his final shot at Kendrick Lamar during their rap battle in the form of "The Heart Pt. 6" -- a title hijacked from K. Dot's long-running series ... but the Compton MC is saying "aht aht aht" ... that storyline belongs to me!!!

On his surprise drop album "GNX," Kendrick conjured up his own "heart pt. 6" ... totally ignoring the slander heard on Drake's version, instead detailing his career origin story with Top Dawg Entertainment.

Kendrick's track bridges a sample of SWV's "Use Your Heart" and he shares Illmatic tales down memory lane ... such as ScHoolboy Q gradually learning to rap, and President Punch running their triangle offense better than Phil Jackson ever could.

He also took the blame for sabotaging the Black Hippy project -- the in-house supergroup he, Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock were supposed to launch, but their solo careers all took priority.

We spoke to Rock about BH last year and he did say the ball was in Dot's court, so his "heart pt. 6" lyrics measure up.

The union seems like a distant memory now ... DJ Akademiks is currently giving Ab-Soul crap for not hitting the Billboard 200 for his recent album, which Kendrick wasn't a part of.