Kevin Liles Wants to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him

Hip Hop music industry legend Kevin Liles is preparing to try and dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Kevin filed new legal docs Tuesday asking for permission to file a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed earlier this year by a woman who claimed he raped her way back in 2002 while he was an executive at Def Jam Recordings.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kevin claims he will argue to dismiss the case on the grounds that the woman waited too long to file her claims and the statute of limitations on her claims has run.

Kevin also claims the suit is filled with claims that are "entirely false" and he says his accuser is way too light on specifics for this case to move forward.

We broke the story ... Liles was sued in February by a Jane Doe who claimed she worked under him at Def Jam and was subjected to sexual harassment. She claimed he would constantly press his body against her breasts and grab her buttocks at work and when she rebuffed his alleged sexual advances he raped her.