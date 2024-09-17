Kevin Liles Steps Down From WMG

Hip hop music industry vet Kevin Liles is resigning from his Warner Music Group Executive VP gig.

On Tuesday, Liles sent a company memo announcing his resignation as chairman and CEO of Warner Music’s 300 Elektra Entertainment Chairman ... passing the torch to seasoned vets Rayna Bass, Selim Bouab, and Gregg Nadel.

After a decade, it’s time to pass the torch.



On Sept 30, I’ll be departing 3EE and WMG, and our incredibly talented home-grown leaders, Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, as well as the outstanding Gregg Nadel have my blessings for the future. pic.twitter.com/6rlomjECSb — Kevin Liles (@KevinLiles1) September 17, 2024 @KevinLiles1

Liles has been with Warner since 2004, which formerly housed Diddy’s Bad Boy Records ... and he’s been vocal defending the mounds of allegations against Puff.

Of course, the biggest music industry news of the day is the Diddy indictment ... prosecutors are investigating any felonious "freak offs" -- and everyone who knows something about them is understandably shook right about now!!!

We spoke to Kevin back in April -- he told us he never knew the Diddy who got plastered in the media after all the allegations made in numerous lawsuits … and stuck by him.

Liles’ transition will happen at the end of the month, and sources close to the situation tell us his exit could directly be tied to a massive shakeup happening at Warner.

