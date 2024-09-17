Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kevin Liles Steps Down From WMG

Kevin Liles Quits Warner Music Post

Hip hop music industry vet Kevin Liles is resigning from his Warner Music Group Executive VP gig.

On Tuesday, Liles sent a company memo announcing his resignation as chairman and CEO of Warner Music’s 300 Elektra Entertainment Chairman ... passing the torch to seasoned vets Rayna Bass, Selim Bouab, and Gregg Nadel.

Liles has been with Warner since 2004, which formerly housed Diddy’s Bad Boy Records ... and he’s been vocal defending the mounds of allegations against Puff.

FACILITATING 'FREAK-OFFS'
Of course, the biggest music industry news of the day is the Diddy indictment ... prosecutors are investigating any felonious "freak offs" -- and everyone who knows something about them is understandably shook right about now!!!

"Not The Diddy I Know"
We spoke to Kevin back in April -- he told us he never knew the Diddy who got plastered in the media after all the allegations made in numerous lawsuits … and stuck by him.

Liles’ transition will happen at the end of the month, and sources close to the situation tell us his exit could directly be tied to a massive shakeup happening at Warner.

EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
Several executives have stepped down, and Elliot Grainge, 10K Projects founder and son of Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Lucian Grainge, has been introduced as the new CEO of Atlantic Music Group.

