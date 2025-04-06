Bhad Bhabie Performs Alabama Barker Diss Track at L.A. Club

Play video content

Seems like Bhad Bhabie is keeping the Alabama Barker drama alive and well ... performing her diss track "Ms. Whitman" for the first time at the PH Day Club in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Check it out ... BB -- dressed in a tight black dress with a plunging neckline -- is in her element as she performs to a packed club, also singing her remix of "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Daddy Freestyle)" and "OG Crashout" -- another AB diss.

Fans go wild at the end of "Ms. Whitman" ... showing they're all for the beef.

Remember, Travis Barker's daughter and Bhad Bhabie spent the entire beginning of the year exchanging blows through diss tracks and social media, with BB even inviting Alabama to fight her via TikTok in February.

That was after Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of getting with Soulja Boy and Tyga and even claimed Tyga got her pregnant.

Things reached a boiling point when Alabama name-dropped BB's daughter Kali while she was rapping on her Insta Story. This sent BB's mom over the edge ... who then fired off a series of threats to Travis, including that she will come after his and Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky.

BB has been doing her thing since then, even hitting a strip club for her 22nd birthday.

