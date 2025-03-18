Strip Club Hosts Alabama Barker vs. Bhad Bhabie Impersonators Fight

Play video content

Fans finally got to see archrivals Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie duke it out ... well, sort of. A Tennessee strip club hired impersonators to fight each other in the ring Monday night -- and we have it all on video.

Check it out ... the pair playfully go at it, rolling around the ring in super skimpy outfits at Mouse’s Ear in Johnson City. AB's blonde look-alike rocks a barely-there bedazzled thong one-piece, while BB's impersonator sports a black halter bikini. ... even giving a twerking show before going in for the fight.

The mock match was well-received from the standing-room-only crowd, an eyewitness tells TMZ. The source adds it was like watching "America's Sweethearts of 2025" battle for the crown ... which we're told "Bhad Bhabie" took home.

AB also threatened violence in "Cry Bhabie" ... in addition to claiming BB is jealous of her and bragging that BB's baby daddy Le Vaughn tried to get with her.

This, of course, was after Bhabie insinuated Alabama slept with with Tyga and Soulja Boy in her January song "Over Cooked." She and Tyga both vehemently denied the allegation, as did SB.

The friends-turned-enemies have been feuding since last December when Bhad Bhabie first accused Alabama of trying to steal her man.