Alabama Barker Releases Bhad Bhabie Diss Track, Threatens Fight

Alabama Barker is taking all sorts of shots at Bhad Bhabie ... exposing her nemesis' dirty laundry and threatening violence in a new diss track.

Travis Barker's daughter made good on her promise and released a clapback track of her own Thursday evening ... nearly two weeks after BB made claims about Alabama's personal life in her song, "Over Cooked."

AB is now telling her side of the story in the new anthem, called "Cry Bhabie," accusing the Internet sensation -- also known as Danielle Bregoli -- of being jealous of her.

Specifically, Alabama raps Bhabie's baby daddy Le Vaughn "tried to pipe me" or, in other words, made a move on her ... countering Bhabie's prior claims Alabama tried to steal her man.

She goes on to accuse LV of cheating on Bhabie with her best friend ... and that he's still hitting her up, too.

As Alabama puts it ... Bhabie can't compare to her and threatens some serious violence if her rival tries anything.

Alabama doesn't hold anything back in her diss track ... going so far as to question Bhabie's parenting by suggesting the mother-of-one isn't "watching" her daughter, Kali Love.

We're sure Alabama's diss track is only pouring salt in Bhabie's wound ... the rapper announced her breakup from Le Vaughn earlier this week.

She vowed to never be seen "with that man ever again" ... though, did not share insight into the cause of their split.