Bhad Bhabie Says She's Done With Le Vaughn for Good

Bhad Bhabie says she's a single mother and she's never getting back with her baby daddy Le Vaughn ... how 'bout dat?

The rapper and OnlyFans model posted -- and then deleted -- a relationship update on her Instagram Story ... announcing her latest split from Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie shared one story simply saying she's "single" ... and in a separate slide she wrote, "Like dead ass yall will never see me with that man ever again."

A rep for Danielle tells TMZ … "LV has been a strong source of support for Danni and their daughter throughout her cancer journey. That’s currently both their focuses, making sure Danni is healing and healthy."

BB and LV have been going through it recently ... with drama and cheating claims involving Travis Barker's teenage daughter Alabama.

Play video content Instagram / @bhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie -- real name Danielle Bregoli -- said in December she was going to break up with Le Vaughn over concerns about his alleged infidelity, but the split didn't stick ... and a couple weeks later she was back to posting videos of them making out, calling him her "forever."

Danielle's seemingly had a change of heart since ... but it will be interesting to see if they truly can quit each other for real this time.

Play video content TMZ.com