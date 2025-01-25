Bhad Bhabie Shows Off New Nose in Public After Announcing Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Play video content BACKGRID

Bhad Bhabie's already flaunting her new nose in public, leaving a facial care clinic in L.A. ... how 'bout dat?

The rapper and OnlyFans model stepped out in the City of Angels Friday ... walking out of the clinic in a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Her curly hair is styled in a perm and she's holding a Louis Vuitton bag that costs more than $3K ... though, the accessories almost certainly played second fiddle to her new sniffer.

Check it out ... there's no bandage on her nose or any scarring it seems -- though she still has dark rings underneath her eyes that look like bruising.

Bhad Bhabie -- real name Danielle Bregoli -- revealed her new nose to the world on social media earlier this week ... sharing the clip online and claiming that she's just living her life the way she wants to.

She told her fans nose jobs aren't for the week ... and, clearly, BB is tough because on top of her surgery, she also told fans in a separate video she has blood cancer.

