Bhad Bhabie Shoots Down Car Crash Report, Doesn't Even Own a Lambo

One place you can't catch Bhad Bhabie is outside in a Lambo -- her rep tells TMZ, reports of her exotic car being involved in a police chase and accident ... are totally false.

Here's the deal ... a Lamborghini Urus burst into flames early Saturday morning in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley -- TMZ was first to post the video, showing good Samaritans pulling a male driver from the exotic whip right before it burst into flames. The driver had been evading cops chasing him for alleged reckless driving.

Bhad Bhabie -- aka Danielle Bregoli -- got dragged into this mess Monday, when a local L.A. station reported the burnt-up Lambo was registered to her, and the driver was reportedly her brother.

Well, BB is making it clear she had nothing to do with it. Her rep says, "This report is inaccurate. Bhad Bhabie was not involved in any car incident in Los Angeles this weekend. Furthermore, she does not own a Lamborghini."

BB's mom, Barbara Bregoli, tells us her daughter was safe and sound at home at the time of the accident, and adds, there's one more inaccuracy in the report: Danielle does NOT have a brother.

As for the guy who was behind the wheel ... he was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

