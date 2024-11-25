Bhad Bhabie Shares First Update Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis News

Play video content BACKGRID

Bhad Bhabie, who is also known as Danielle Bregoli, has spoken out for the first time since her cancer diagnosis made headlines.

The Internet personality issued a short update regarding her health while arriving at LAX Sunday, where she noted she was doing "OK" amid her cancer battle. However, she didn't provide more insight into her health journey, confessing she was "not prepared" to comment further on the situation.

Bhabie, who was dressed in a baby blue sweat set, kept a low profile while arriving at the Los Angeles-based airport ... clutching her tan and white jacket and her phone before making her way inside.

There have been a lot of questions surrounding Bhabie's health after she cryptically announced she was taking "cancer medicine" on her Instagram Stories ... citing that was the reason for her recent weight loss.

A family source later confirmed to TMZ that Bhabie -- who rose to fame on the Dr. Phil show as the "Cash Me Outside" girl -- was battling cancer and currently being cared for by a doctor.

Her mom, Barbara Bregoli, defended the rapper from skeptics earlier this month ... slamming comments that suggested her daughter was lying about her diagnosis -- calling it "beyond disgusting."

Bhabie's update came 8 months after welcoming her daughter, Kali Love, with boyfriend Le Vaughn.