Bhad Bhabie Reconciles With Estranged Father Ira Peskowitz

Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, has a drastically better relationship with her estranged father, Ira Peskowitz ... TMZ has learned he is fully back in her life.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Danielle reconciled with her dad back in the summer of 2023. We're told she's the one who reached out to him ... resulting in a few initial conversations over text and the phone.

Danielle then saw her dad during a past visit to Florida. The trip clearly went well, as she later invited Ira, his wife and Danielle's 2 half-brothers to L.A. last month to celebrate her daughter, Kali's half-birthday.

Sources tell us Danielle was inspired to reconcile with her estranged dad since she felt enough time had passed since their drama. Simply put, she wanted her dad back in her life.

Now, Ira is not only involved in her life, but in Kali's life too ... which is a strikingly different dynamic from years ago.

Remember, back in 2020, Danielle expressed a desire to file a restraining order against Ira after the latter spread abuse allegations about the rapper's mom, Barbara Bregoli. She blasted Ira for being an absentee parent ... alleging he was trying to steal her spotlight.

Additionally, back in 2018, Danielle's father's name was formally removed from her birth certificate after Ira surrendered his parental rights.