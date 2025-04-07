Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Hanging Out Together Amid Split

Jessica Simpson was seen hanging out recently with none other than her hubby Eric Johnson amid their split and rumors they're getting a divorce, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained exclusive photos showing the estranged couple spending time in Carlsbad, California, last Monday with their kids and a couple of older folks who looked like Eric's parents.

Eyewitnesses tell us Eric and Jessica seemed distant with their 3 young children -- daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and son Ace -- standing in between them. We're told the kids appeared to be in good spirits, but Jessica didn't crack a smile based on our pics.

Lately, Jessica hasn't had much to smile about. In March ... Jessica announced on Instagram she and Eric were living separately and navigating through a painful situation in their 10-year marriage.

Their marital issues had been building for a while. Last November, Jessica posted a cryptic Instagram with sexy photos of herself in a music studio that made fans speculate her marriage was on the rocks.

Jessica wrote, "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤."

Many fans interpreted her caption to mean she was single and had split from Eric, with her new music being a breakup album.

One day later ... TMZ broke the story ... at least 2 people close to Jessica had called divorce attorneys, telling them the singer's unhappy in her marriage while trying to set up meetings between her and the lawyers.

