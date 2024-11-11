Jessica Simpson's Fans Think She's Hinting At Split From Husband With IG Post

Jessica Simpson once again has her fans buzzing over potential trouble in her marriage to Eric Johnson after she posted a cryptic caption on her most recent social media post.

The singer posted a series of photos of herself in her Nashville music room with the caption reading, "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Many fans were quick to dig into the comments, wondering if her caption meant she was single and had split from Eric, with her new music being a breakup album.

The ring wasn’t on her finger back in April when she posted IG pics, but they were all together on a family getaway with their three kiddos, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie -- so everything seemed fine and dandy.

The pair have been married for 10 years, and rumors about their relationship being in trouble started earlier this year -- but so far, nothing’s been confirmed, and Jessica’s message might just be something related to her prior experience in the music biz.