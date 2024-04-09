Jessica Simpson Enjoys Getaway with Husband, Still Not Wearing Ring

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson aren't checking into Splitsville Inn -- or so it seems ... 'cause they're looking cozy for spring break, even though she's missing some key hardware.

Just peep the pics she shared Monday ... JS is decked out in an orange bikini straight-up livin' her best life in Cabo, and her hubby's right there too, having a good ol' time with their 3 kiddos, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

Jessica seems about as happy as can be in the family getaway pics ... which also includes an appearance from her mom, Tina. Nice to have a built-in babysitter for the trip!

The "Irresistible" singer showered Tina with praise in the caption, thanking her for giving her children memorable moments they'd cherish for a lifetime -- so, it sounds like grandma might have given Eric and Jessica a chance to get in some QT away from the kids.

On its face, it looks like there's no trouble in paradise for Jessica and Eric, who, after 10 years of marriage, appear stronger than ever. We should note ... there's been rumblings they might have split up of late -- but based on this, it appears that's not quite the case.

They even enjoyed a romantic Valentine's dinner back in February -- but it came just days after Jessica had fans hitting the panic button when she dropped a series of IG pics minus her wedding band, sending the internet into a frenzy.