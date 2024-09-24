Jessica Simpson Flaunts Slim Physique in Racy, S&M-Inspired Top

Jessica Simpson was ready to have her breath taken away again ... donning a racy S&M-inspired top for an impromptu photoshoot.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories Monday evening, where she posted a series of pics featuring her in a pink corset top and lacy black pants.

The pop star-turned-shoe designer was clearly feeling herself, sharing a number of photos to the 'Gram ... all of which showed off her slim physique.

She didn't provide any insight into the personal photoshoot, simply captioning the upload ... "Weekend Magnetism Part II."

Though, it did appear to be a reference to a similar post from earlier in the day ... when she told followers she needed "a weekend of much needed self love hugs and pure magnetism."

In addition to her corset look, Jessica rocked another sultry number over the weekend ... which included a lace red floor-length gown and 2 black choker necklaces that had bedazzled crosses on them.

Jessica continued to put on a spicy display for her followers ... even sucking on a lemon in one eyebrow-raising shot.

It didn't take long for fans to react to her uploads ... with many applauding the singer for her stunning looks. Others, however, voiced concern over Jessica's antics ... with a few wondering if everything was alright with the singer at home.

Jessica has been under an immense amount of scrutiny over the last couple of years for having shed a noticeable amount of weight. She's been adamant that her physical transformation has not been thanks to a weight loss drug, like Ozempic or Wegovy.

Instead, she has previously defended that she lost the pounds thanks to cutting out drinking and "willpower."