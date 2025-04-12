Diddy 'Freak Off' Videos Likely to Be Shown to Jury, Proposed Jury Questionnaire Indicates

'Freak Off' Tapes Likely to Be Shown to Jury ...

Diddy's trial begins in just a few weeks ... and, it seems some of his infamous "freak off" tapes may actually be shown to the jury -- if a new proposed questionnaire is any indication.

The rap mogul's lawyers submitted this questionnaire late Friday ... and, according to the Associated Press, it contains questions about potential jurors' willingness to watch sexually explicit videos or videos that depict physical assault.

Diddy's team also reportedly wants to know about jurors' views on people with multiple sexual partners.

The questionnaire reportedly contains more than 70 questions ... some with subparts -- and, the AP says prosecutors shared their own letter with the judge in the case, calling the whole questionnaire too long and worrying it may be too confusing.

As you know ... Diddy is facing five charges -- two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and one count of racketeering. He was charged with three in the initial indictment in September and recently charged with two more earlier this month. He's pled not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution has alleged Diddy engaged in numerous "freak offs" over the years ... group sex between Diddy, a woman and a male prostitute that was usually filmed.

While the trial is kicking off soon, it's unclear if Diddy plans to add any legal help ... including possibly bringing Mark Geragos -- a famous criminal defense attorney who also cohosts our "2 Angry Men" podcast -- though Geragos was cagey when asked about it by our own Harvey Levin.