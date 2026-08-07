Influencer Ash Trevino Allegedly Had Relationships With 50-75 Inmates

Prosecutors say influencer Ash Trevino had relationships with over 50 inmates -- including ones in prison for aggravated robbery and murder -- over the past several years ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs filed by Texas prosecutors in connection with her welfare fraud case. In the docs, they claim Ash engaged in relationships with approximately “50-75 inmates of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.”

Prosecutors added that the inmates were "currently incarcerated for various violent offenses including but not limited to aggravated robbery and murder.”

In addition, the prosecutors took issue with what they describe as her “panhandling” on TikTok by "requesting monetary contributions ... to disclose health information regarding a dependent.”

The paperwork also slammed Ash for allegedly engaging in sexually explicit social media videos and “lives.”

Ash was arrested back in December 2025 on active warrants. She posted bond and was released … only to be taken back into custody in March.

The influencer was charged with welfare fraud and healthcare fraud.

This week, Ash avoided further time behind bars by pleading guilty to the offenses. She was sentenced to complete two years of community supervision, 120 hours of community service, an anti-theft class, and financial counseling.