Influencer Ash Trevino Arrested on Felony Warrants in Texas, Released From Jail
Social media star Ash Trevino got arrested in Texas on a couple felony charges.
The influencer was busted on Wednesday in Venus and booked into Ellis County Jail ... she's since been released on bond, and we've obtained her mugshot.
Ash -- government name Ashley Lopez-Trevino -- had "active felony warrants" out of the nearby Waxahachie Police Department ... Venus Police Department chief James Groom told PEOPLE.
The content creator, who has more than 500K followers between Instagram and Snapchat, was reportedly arrested in her front yard at 7:50 PM Wednesday and taken into custody without incident.
It's unclear what the felony warrants were for ... we're working on it.
On her way out of jail, Ash hopped on social media ... she laughed, vowed to fight the charges, and said she had legal representation, and was going to a casino.