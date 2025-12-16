Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Influencer Aline Cristina Dalmolin Dead After Catastrophic Car Crash

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Aline-Cristina-Dalmolin-ig-1

Popular business influencer Aline Cristina Dalmolin has tragically died after a horrific Porsche crash ... with the driver allegedly drunk and bolting from the scene.

The 41-year-old internet personality was riding as a passenger when the car slammed into a utility pole at high speed in the early hours of Monday morning in Balneário Camboriú, Brazil ... leaving her with catastrophic injuries -- including a severed arm and severe head injuries.

Aline-Cristina-Dalmolin-sub-ig-1

Aline didn’t make it to the hospital ... she suffered multiple cardiac arrests on the way and was pronounced dead en route.

Aline-Cristina-Dalmolin-jam-press-2

The 57-year-old driver reportedly walked away without a scratch -- apparently drunk -- before taking off on foot. Cops say they later tracked him down hiding in a nearby mangrove area, where a police spokesperson noted he was showing "clear signs of intoxication, such as slurred speech, difficulty walking, the smell of alcohol, and disorientation."

Aline-Cristina-Dalmolin-jam-press-1

The relationship between Aline and the driver remains unclear. He’s been arrested and is now facing charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Aline-Cristina-Dalmolin-jam-press-3

Aline ran the sports company Celd Esportes and was also a life coach who inspired thousands online.

She was 41.

RIP

