Influencer Aline Cristina Dalmolin Dead After Catastrophic Car Crash

Popular business influencer Aline Cristina Dalmolin has tragically died after a horrific Porsche crash ... with the driver allegedly drunk and bolting from the scene.

The 41-year-old internet personality was riding as a passenger when the car slammed into a utility pole at high speed in the early hours of Monday morning in Balneário Camboriú, Brazil ... leaving her with catastrophic injuries -- including a severed arm and severe head injuries.

Aline didn’t make it to the hospital ... she suffered multiple cardiac arrests on the way and was pronounced dead en route.

The 57-year-old driver reportedly walked away without a scratch -- apparently drunk -- before taking off on foot. Cops say they later tracked him down hiding in a nearby mangrove area, where a police spokesperson noted he was showing "clear signs of intoxication, such as slurred speech, difficulty walking, the smell of alcohol, and disorientation."

The relationship between Aline and the driver remains unclear. He’s been arrested and is now facing charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Aline ran the sports company Celd Esportes and was also a life coach who inspired thousands online.

She was 41.