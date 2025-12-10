Influencer Stacey Hatfield’s Cause of Death Revealed

Popular Australian food influencer Stacey Hatfield died from postpartum hemorrhaging ... according to testimony given in court Wednesday.

The influencer's cause of death was revealed during a court hearing looking into the circumstances of Hatfield's death, according to the Australian Broadcasting Company. Hatfield was with her husband, Nathan Warnecke, and a "birth support worker" when she gave birth to her son in September.

Despite the successful delivery of the baby -- the child survived -- Hatfield's condition declined and an ambulance was called.

Two dozen clinicians worked to save Hatfield's life, according to ABC ... and, the hospital even ran out of blood in her type while trying to save her. Hatfield ultimately suffered several cardiac arrests and passed away.

Hatfield had gone to just one prenatal doctor's appointment during her pregnancy. Emily Lal -- a doula who was with 30-year-old Hatfield and Warnecke during the birth -- has been banned from providing care by the Victorian Healthcare Complaints Commissioner.